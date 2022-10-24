Nio, Li Auto and XPeng tumble as China growth concerns weigh

Chinese electric vehicle stocks faltered early on Monday amid panic selling in China tied to concerns about the economy slowing down considerably. While third-quarter GDP growth beat expectations at 3.9%, the figure was way below China's official full-year target of 5.5%, which is already its lowest goal in three decades.

Other factors in the selling pressure with the EV stocks include new COVID restrictions in Guangzhou that could impact manufacturing and supply chains, as well as word that Tesla (TSLA) cut prices in China by up to 9% amid softening demand. The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was cut to 265,900 Chinese yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan and the Model Y SUV was reduced to 288,900 yuan from a previous price of 316,900 yuan.

The price cuts come after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last week that "a recession of sorts" was under way in China and Europe and Tesla said it would miss its vehicle delivery target this year.

Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) fell 10.79% in premarket action on Monday, while XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was down 11.44% and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was off 10.25%. Tesla (TSLA) was holding up better with a drop of just 2.65%.

Revisit Tesla's earnings call transcript for more details on the automaker's outlook for China.