Merck's pneumococcal vaccine approved in EU for use in infants
Oct. 24, 2022 7:41 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine Vaxneuvance for use in children aged 6 weeks to less than 18 years of age.
- The vaccine can now be used in EU for preventing invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae, in these infants and adolescents, the company said in a press release on Monday.
- The vaccine is already approved for preventing invasive disease and pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae in individuals 18 years of age and older, according to Merck.
- The EC decision follows a recommendation of expanded approval from a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued in September.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), reviewed data from eight clinical studies which enrolled ~ 8,400 individuals, including 5.4K who received Vaxneuvance.
- The data also included results from a study dubbed PNEU-PED-EU-1.
- MRK +0.86% to $96.49 premarket Oct. 24
