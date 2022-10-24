Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) announced a long-term extension of its official data partnership with bet365.

The arrangement will see Genius Sports (GENI) provide bet365 with its exclusive portfolio of official data rights including the Premier League, NFL, CFL, AHL, NASCAR and more. In addition, as the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference, Genius Sports will provide bet365 with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

In addition, Genius Sports (GENI) and bet365 will explore the implementation of Genius' suite of betting products powered by its Second Spectrum tracking and augmentation technology.

"Across thousands of events a year, including top-tier competitions such as the Premier League and NFL, we will provide bet365 with the highest quality content and first-of-its-kind betting experience to power immersive and real-time betting markets for millions of customers worldwide," noted Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke.

Bet365 is a private sports betting company based out of England.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Genius Sports is Hold.