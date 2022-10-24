Tricida crashes 94% after late-stage data for kidney disease candidate
Oct. 24, 2022 7:57 AM ETTricida, Inc. (TCDA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) lost ~94% pre-market Monday after the South San Francisco, California-based pharma company said that its Phase 3 trial for kidney disease candidate veverimer did not meet the main goal.
- The VALOR-CKD trial evaluated oral therapy in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and metabolic acidosis.
- According to the topline data, the study did not meet its primary endpoint based on the time to start any event in the composite endpoint, namely renal death, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or a decline of 40% or more in the glomerular filtration rate (DD40).
- In the wake of the trial setback and given the company’s cash runway, “we are evaluating next steps,” Chief Executive Gerrit Klaerner remarked.
Wall Street has remained bullish on Tricida (TCDA) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts in line with Seeking Alpha Author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated TCDA as a Hold.
