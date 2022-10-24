Snipp Interactive reports above 45% Y/Y increase in Q3 revenue

Oct. 24, 2022 7:58 AM ETSnipp Interactive Inc. (SNIPF), SPN:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Platform-as-a-Service company Snipp Interactive (OTCPK:SNIPF) (TSXV:SPN:CA) said its Q3 revenue increased by more than 45% Y/Y to be over $7.5M.
  • The company said it is in the process of finalizing its Q3 financial results.
  • The Q3 revenue would be the company's highest ever recorded quarterly revenue. Meanwhile, revenue for the nine months ended Sep. 30 is expected to increase by over 55% on a yearly basis.
  • EBITDA is expected to be positive.
  • EBITDA for the nine months ended Sep. 30 is forecast to be greater than $600K.
