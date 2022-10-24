DraftKings catches the attention of analysts with NFL numbers looking strong

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was viewed favorably on Wall Street on Monday with several analysts weighing in.

CFRA Research assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings (DKNG) to reflect the firm's view that the company is a first mover in mobile sports betting and mobile gaming with industry best technology and customer service.

CFRA thinks DraftKings (DKNG) could control up to 35% of the estimated $80B total addressable market for mobile sports betting and iGaming in North America after the industry narrows through consolidation.

"We expect tailwinds to continue as more states pass legislation to legalize sports betting and mobile gaming. As DKNG enters more states they will continue to grow revenues +25% annually while improving margins and leveraging fixed costs," updated analyst Zachary Warring.

While valuation is noted to be an obvious concern for unprofitable companies in the current macro environment, CFRA likes the long-term value proposition for new DKNG investors with shares trading at under 4.0X the 2022 sales estimate.

CFRA assigned a price target of $20 to DKNG, which works out to 3.8X the 2022 EV/sales multiple.

Needham also weighed in on DraftKings (DKNG) on Monday. In the firm's weekly report of NFL games it was noted that the results of the five largest spreads on Sunday indicate a normal hold for sportsbooks operators was likely, with four favorites of the five largest spreads winning outright. That continues a streak of strong hold results for sports betting operators.

DraftKings (DKNG) was also noted by Needham to be tied with FanDuel as the highest ranking iOS sports app by downloads. Needham has a Buy rating on DraftKings (DKNG) and price target of $25. "We believe DKNG has a sustainable customer acquisition strategy that should continue to drive its first- or second-place position in all states. We expect margins to scale with the tech stack transition to SBTech from Kambi, benefits of national vs local marketing and reaching terminal market access penetration," analyst Bernie McTernan.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) moved up 1.15% in premarket trading on Monday to $13.36 vs. the 52-week trading range of $9.77 to $50.48.