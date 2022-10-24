Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) drove to an earnings beat for the third quarter, but forecast greater difficulty ahead in an earnings release on Monday.

The Pennsylvania-based auto parts supplier posted better than anticipated EPS and revenue for the third quarter, aided by longer lifespans of autos on the road at present. Specifically, CEO Kevin Olsen said that the “8 to 13-year-old sweet spot” for aftermarket products remains in a growth phase. Additionally, improvements in supply chains across the globe lent some optimism to management on the dynamics for aftermarket auto parts into 2023.

Yet, Olsen voiced caution on the quarters ahead as macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

“Inflationary cost pressures, however, have a more mixed outlook,” he said. “The rapidly increasing interest rates continue to weigh on our results and are challenging to manage due to their immediate impact.

Updated full-year guidance now assumes that adjusted EPS will range from $4.70 to $4.90 from a prior $5.00 to $5.20 forecast. Analysts had anticipated $5.06. The drop in EPS expectations comes despite a hiking of sales expectations to a range of 1.65B to $1.69B versus the previous $1.6B to $1.64B.

The updated guidance was noted as including the acquisition of parts supplier SuperATV, which is slated to add $50M in net sales and “low-single-digit cents per share” to full-year adjusted diluted EPS. Yet, the latter additive impact is expected to be offset by higher expenses into year-end.

“Rising interest rates present a challenge for us as expenses related to higher rates are immediately recognized in the period they are incurred, while the impact of our actions to mitigate these expenses are expected to occur in future periods,” Olsen explained. “While we expect to offset the impact of higher interest rates through pricing and cost-saving initiatives, we also expect continued timing lags in offsetting these higher expenses and have lowered EPS guidance to reflect this impact.”

Shares of Dorman Products (DORM) declined 2.28% in premarket hours on Monday.

