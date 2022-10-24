Medtronic to spin off patient monitoring, respiratory interventions businesses

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on Monday said it will separate the company's combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses (NewCo).

Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions reside in Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal division within the Medtronic Medical Surgical Portfolio.

In fiscal year 2022, the combined business generated global revenue of ~$2.2B.

The combined business, which has more than 8,000 employees worldwide, has a constant currency revenue growth profile and gross margin slightly below overall Medtronic and an operating margin slightly higher than overall Medtronic, the company added.

"This separation will allow Medtronic to focus our company and our capital on opportunities better aligned with our long-term strategies to accelerate innovation-driven growth, and will position NewCo to unlock value," said Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha.

Medtronic noted that it does not expect this separation to impact its dividend policy.

The company plans to redeploy any net proceeds consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities.

Medtronic expects the separation to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months subject to conditions, including final approval from the company's board of Directors, receipt of tax opinions and other regulatory approvals.

MDT +1.67% to $84.65 premarket Oct. 24