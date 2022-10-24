Neighbourly to acquire 8 pharmacies for $15.5M

  • Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSX:NBLY:CA), a Canadian network of independent pharmacies, is set to acquire six community pharmacies located in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and two community pharmacies located in British Columbia.
  • The company has entered into two separate binding agreements for the acquisitions.
  • The acquisitions, expected to close by November-end, carry a total purchase price of $15.5M.
  • The purchases will be funded from cash on hand and drawings on credit facility.
  • Neighbourly's network will comprise of 284 locations across Canada upon completion of the acquisitions.
  • The new acquisitions are estimated to generate total annualized adjusted EBITDA of ~$2.7M million and will be immediately accretive.
