Neighbourly to acquire 8 pharmacies for $15.5M
Oct. 24, 2022 8:13 AM ETNeighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY:CA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSX:NBLY:CA), a Canadian network of independent pharmacies, is set to acquire six community pharmacies located in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and two community pharmacies located in British Columbia.
- The company has entered into two separate binding agreements for the acquisitions.
- The acquisitions, expected to close by November-end, carry a total purchase price of $15.5M.
- The purchases will be funded from cash on hand and drawings on credit facility.
- Neighbourly's network will comprise of 284 locations across Canada upon completion of the acquisitions.
- The new acquisitions are estimated to generate total annualized adjusted EBITDA of ~$2.7M million and will be immediately accretive.
- Source: Press Release
Comments