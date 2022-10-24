Mullen rises after securing exclusive distribution rights to I-GO EV in European markets

Oct. 24, 2022 8:16 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares rose 15% premarket on Monday after the automotive company secured exclusive sales, distribution and branding rights to the new compact urban delivery electric vehicle, the I-GO, in major European countries.
  • The Southern California-based company is extending its branding and marketing reach to the European market through its partnership with the manufacturers of the I-GO.
  • With a range of 124 miles, the Mullen I-GO is based on a 96-inch wheelbase, 16.5-kWh battery pack, rear-wheel drive, and a curb weight of 1,753 lbs. The vehicle is fully EU Standard homologated and certified for sale in select European markets.
  • The I-GO will have a starting price of $11,999 plus VAT and local transportation and will be retailed and serviced through local European distributors.
  • It will join Mullen's (MULN) current commercial vehicle lineup which includes Class 1 and 2 EV cargo vans.
  • The firm recently made a majority acquisition of Bollinger Motors, whose portfolio includes Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles. Last week, it entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire all assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions.

