Newcrest suspends Brucejack mining operations after 'critical incident'

Oct. 24, 2022

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) said Monday it has suspended all mining and processing operations at its Brucejack mine in British Columbia following a "critical incident" involving a worker from mining and development contractor Procon.

The miner said the incident occurred on Saturday and provided no details, but the mine rescue team is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location.

Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) acquired Brucejack, which produces gold and silver, as part of its acquisition of Pretium Resources earlier this year.

