Rumble announces the launch of its official merchandise store
Oct. 24, 2022 8:14 AM ETRumble Inc. (RUM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) has announced the launch of Rumble.Store, a new online store dedicated to official Rumble merchandise.
- At first, a small collection of Rumble t-shirts and hats, all made in the USA, will be available for ‘pre-order.’
- In the future, the store will draw inspiration from creative artists and creators to expand the collection with Rumble-branded essential merchandise and ‘drops,’ or limited time offers.
- “What you see today is just the beginning of what we envision to be a collection of creative pieces inspired by professional designers and creators.” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.
