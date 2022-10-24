Alpine Immune ends enrollments for cancer studies after patient death
Oct. 24, 2022 8:24 AM ETAlpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) shed ~9% pre-market Monday after the immunotherapy company announced that it decided to end enrollments in trials for cancer candidate davoceticept (ALPN-202) after a study subject died.
- Alpine (ALPN) was advancing davoceticept in trials, including NEON-1 and NEON-2, which were designed to evaluate the treatment, as a single agent and in combination with Merck’s (MRK) PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda, respectively. The mortality linked to cardiogenic shock was reported in the NEON-2 study.
- “….we will continue to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Merck, the study Safety Monitoring Committee, and the study investigators to further understand this important safety issue,” Alpine’s (ALPN) Chief Executive Mitchell Gold noted.
- Following the decision, the company expects to focus mainly on studies for ALPN-303, a candidate for several autoantibody-related inflammatory diseases, and acazicolcept (ALPN-101), an AbbVie (ABBV)-partnered systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) therapy.
- The patient death was the second to report from the NEON-2 study, which was the subject of a partial clinical hold earlier due to another mortality related to cardiogenic shock.
