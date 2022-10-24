ServiceNow rises as Guggenheim upgrades it, calls it 'unique asset and premier company'

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares rose on Monday as investment firm Guggenheim upgraded the cloud computing software company, calling it a "unique asset and premier company" even in the face of a potential recession.

Analyst John DiFucci raised his rating on ServiceNow (NOW) shares to buy from neutral, along with a $510 price target, noting the business from the U.S. federal government was likely "strong enough" to offset weakness from the commercial market in the third-quarter, with expectations that this scenario also plays out in the fourth quarter.

"We recognize the challenging macro environment, and ServiceNow has proven it is not immune," DiFucci wrote in a note to clients, adding there is a risk the company does not meet its long-term subscription revenue guidance.

"However, we believe ServiceNow has proven itself as a unique asset and premier company with admirable profit [free cash flow] margins, an expanding product portfolio, and dependable customer base."

ServiceNow (NOW) shares tacked on nearly 4% to $374.76 in premarket trading.

Last week, Morgan Stanley said "significant risk" had already been priced into software stocks, including ServiceNow (NOW), among others.

Analysts are largely positive on ServiceNow (NOW). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a STRONG BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates NOW a HOLD.