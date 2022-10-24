ServiceNow rises as Guggenheim upgrades it, calls it 'unique asset and premier company'

Oct. 24, 2022 8:26 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

ServiceNow office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares rose on Monday as investment firm Guggenheim upgraded the cloud computing software company, calling it a "unique asset and premier company" even in the face of a potential recession.

Analyst John DiFucci raised his rating on ServiceNow (NOW) shares to buy from neutral, along with a $510 price target, noting the business from the U.S. federal government was likely "strong enough" to offset weakness from the commercial market in the third-quarter, with expectations that this scenario also plays out in the fourth quarter.

"We recognize the challenging macro environment, and ServiceNow has proven it is not immune," DiFucci wrote in a note to clients, adding there is a risk the company does not meet its long-term subscription revenue guidance.

"However, we believe ServiceNow has proven itself as a unique asset and premier company with admirable profit [free cash flow] margins, an expanding product portfolio, and dependable customer base."

ServiceNow (NOW) shares tacked on nearly 4% to $374.76 in premarket trading.

Last week, Morgan Stanley said "significant risk" had already been priced into software stocks, including ServiceNow (NOW), among others.

Analysts are largely positive on ServiceNow (NOW). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a STRONG BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates NOW a HOLD.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.