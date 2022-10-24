BIMI International to sell unit Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical to previous owners

Oct. 24, 2022

  • Healthcare company BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) will sell 100% of the unit Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical to three Chinese citizens who had previously sold the unit to BIMI.
  • The company has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement for the transaction, as it looks to dispose of underperforming assets in China to support its expansion in the U.S.
  • BIMI had previously purchased Zhuoda for 440,000 shares of its common stock.
  • The 440,000 shares will be returned to the company as the consideration for the sale.
  • The agreement is expected to close in Q4.
