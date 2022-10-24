Pfizer, Zentalis plan to start phase 1/2 trial of ZN-c3 for colorectal cancer
Oct. 24, 2022 8:34 AM ETZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL), PFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) on Monday said it plans to start the first study under its collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for its cancer drug candidate ZN-c3.
- The study is one part of an agreement between the companies, which was previously announced along with the New York-based pharma giant's $25M equity investment in Zentalis.
- The companies will start a phase 1/2 dose escalation study of ZN-c3 in combination with encorafenib (sold as Braftovi by Pfizer), and cetuximab (marketed as Erbitux by Eli Lilly) — known as BEACON regimen — to treat patients with BRAF V600E-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
- Zentalis expects to start patient enrollment in Q1 2023.
- ZNTL +3% to $23 premarket Oct. 24
