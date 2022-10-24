Chicago Fed National Activity Index holds steady in September

Oct. 24, 2022 8:34 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • September Chicago Fed National Activity Index +0.10, vs. 0.1 in August (revised from 0.0).
  • Three-month moving average in September rose 0.17 vs. 0.04 in August.
  • Forty-eight of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in September, while 37 made negative contributions. Forty-four indicators improved from August to September, while 41 indicators deteriorated. Of the indicators that improved, eight made negative contributions.
  • Production-related indicators contributed +0.07 to the CFNAI in September vs. -0.02 in August. Employment-related indicators contributed +0.06 in September compared with -0.05 in August. The contribution of personal consumption and housing category edged down to -0.01 in September from +0.02 in August.
  • Last week, leading indicators slipped slightly more than expected in September, reflecting recession risk

Comments

