Chicago Fed National Activity Index holds steady in September
Oct. 24, 2022 8:34 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- September Chicago Fed National Activity Index +0.10, vs. 0.1 in August (revised from 0.0).
- Three-month moving average in September rose 0.17 vs. 0.04 in August.
- Forty-eight of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in September, while 37 made negative contributions. Forty-four indicators improved from August to September, while 41 indicators deteriorated. Of the indicators that improved, eight made negative contributions.
- Production-related indicators contributed +0.07 to the CFNAI in September vs. -0.02 in August. Employment-related indicators contributed +0.06 in September compared with -0.05 in August. The contribution of personal consumption and housing category edged down to -0.01 in September from +0.02 in August.
