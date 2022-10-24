Vista Outdoor releases preliminary Q2 results as CFO departs

Oct. 24, 2022 8:38 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has released its preliminary results for Q2, with sales expected to increase marginally by 0.4% Y/Y to $782M (vs consensus estimate of $757.1M).
  • Sporting product sales will be down 4% to ~$432M in line with previous guidance, while outdoor product sales will be up 6% to $349M.
  • Adjusted EBIT margins will be ~18% and adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.71.
  • Meanwhile, Vista Outdoor also announced the exit of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sudhanshu Priyadarshi. It has named Andrew Keegan as Interim CFO until a successor is appointed.
  • Priyadarshi is leaving the role in November to pursue another opportunity. Vista Outdoor has begun a formal search for a permanent successor.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.