Vista Outdoor releases preliminary Q2 results as CFO departs
Oct. 24, 2022 8:38 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has released its preliminary results for Q2, with sales expected to increase marginally by 0.4% Y/Y to $782M (vs consensus estimate of $757.1M).
- Sporting product sales will be down 4% to ~$432M in line with previous guidance, while outdoor product sales will be up 6% to $349M.
- Adjusted EBIT margins will be ~18% and adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.71.
- Meanwhile, Vista Outdoor also announced the exit of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sudhanshu Priyadarshi. It has named Andrew Keegan as Interim CFO until a successor is appointed.
- Priyadarshi is leaving the role in November to pursue another opportunity. Vista Outdoor has begun a formal search for a permanent successor.
