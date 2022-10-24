Intrusion joins hands vTech Solution
Oct. 24, 2022 8:41 AM ETIntrusion Inc. (INTZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) partners with vTech Solution, a Washington D.C.-based managed IT services firm, to boost the company's current cybersecurity offering through managed and professional services.
- vTech Solution offers monitoring, pre-sale, post-sale, installation, complimentary services, and product discovery for its valued clients.
- "We are excited to be partnering with vTech Solution. The firm has a proven track record of helping organizations to manage their critical IT infrastructure," said Tony Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion. "This partnership expands our reach as vTech operates in four countries and 40 U.S. states and will provide synergies with the launch of our new cloud and endpoint solutions. With vTech Solution's deep industry experience and broad customer base, we are able to provide our critical Intrusion Shield products to more organizations that will benefit from our advanced threat intelligence dataset."
