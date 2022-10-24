BNY Mellon introduces new payment platform for institutions' end customers

Oct. 24, 2022 8:45 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

BNY Mellon Center

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on Monday has launched a payment platform, called Vaia, that allows U.S.-based institutions to offer their end customers access to a suite of digital payment options.

The new platform includes a number of payment choices that could reduce the time and resources needed for businesses top connect with payment rails, it said, including real-time payments, same-day ACH, tokenized payments with Zelle, and debit cards.

In an effort to mitigate fraud and ensure a safe payment process, Vaia leverages the bank's Account Validation Services to verify payee identities and validate accounts end-to-end.

The move shows that BNY Mellon (BK) is increasingly committed to integrating technology-centric solutions with its banking offerings. Towards the end of September, for instance, the lender enhanced its securities finance platform to let its clients analyze their portfolios alongside their sustainability goals.

BK said it plans to support cross-border payments with Vaia in future roll-out phases.

BNY mellon (BK) stock perked up 1.7% in premarket trading.

Earlier in the month, (Oct. 11) BNY Mellon enables some U.S. clients to hold, transfer bitcoin, ether.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.