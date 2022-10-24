Nubeva sells ransomware reversal solution to city government customer

Oct. 24, 2022 8:48 AM ETNBVAFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Nubeva Technologies (OTCQB:NBVAF) sells its breakthrough ransomware reversal system to a city government in Florida. The city, which wished to remain anonymous, selected Nubeva as part of its cyber resilience and business continuity strategy specific to ransomware attacks.
  • “The use of Nubeva’s technology by this Florida city illustrates the rising need for—and recognition of—a proactive approach to ransomware threats,” said Steve Perkins, Nubeva CMO. “As we see in the news, local governments like Suffolk County, NY, and Fremont County, CO, are increasingly targeted by ransomware, and the stakes are especially high as their data affect public services and consumer safety. It is clear the public sector requires solutions to provide resilience from attacks, and Nubeva’s technology fills that void.”

