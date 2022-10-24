Sierra Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.01, revenue of $35.52M misses by $0.09M
Oct. 24, 2022 8:50 AM ETSierra Bancorp (BSRR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sierra Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:BSRR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $35.52M (+3.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.09M.
- Net interest income increased $2.2 million. We had a 17 basis point increase in net interest margin coupled with a $120 million increase in average earning assets.
- Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million or 12% primarily due to a $1.1 million decrease in bank-owned life insurance as previously mentioned.
- The provision for credit losses on loans and leases was $1.2 million under the new current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology, as compared to a benefit of $0.6 million under the incurred loss model in the same quarter of 2021
