PhaseBio announces Chapter 11 filing; plans to sell lead asset
Oct. 24, 2022
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS), a biotech focused on cardiovascular diseases, dropped ~9% pre-market Monday after the company announced plans for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and a non-binding agreement to sell its leading program, bentracimab.
- The voluntary petition filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code came after a thorough evaluation of all strategic options, Chief Executive Jonathan Mow noted.
- As part of the legal process, the company intends to seek authorization for an auction and sale process for the bentracimab program assets.
- Ahead of the sale, PhaseBio (PHAS) has entered into a non-binding agreement under which an unnamed large pharmaceutical company will submit an initial bid for bentracimab assets as the stalking horse bidder. Per the terms, the company is entitled to a $40M upfront payment and $60M milestone payments.
- PhaseBio (PHAS) has partnered with SFJ Pharmaceuticals to develop bentracimab, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor.
