Beyond Meat rolls out its steak alternative to Walmart and Kroger stores

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) traded higher early on Monday after the company announced the launch of Beyond Steak. The steak alternative is available at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well as at select Albertsons and Ahold divisions and other retailers across the country.

The company described Beyond Steak as "seared to perfection" and chopped into bite-sized pieces for meat lovers and flexitarians alike. Beyond Steak is also packed with 21 grams of protein per serving, while offering nutritional benefits, including being low in saturated fat and having 0 mg of cholesterol with no added antibiotics or hormones.

"Beyond Steak is a highly-anticipated expansion of our popular beef platform and we’re proud to introduce this innovative product to consumers nationwide," noted Beyond Meat Chief Innovation Officer Dariush Ajami.

Beyond Steak is the latest addition to Beyond Meat’s flagship plant-based beef portfolio, which also includes the Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Meatballs at retail.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) moved up 1.50% in premarket trading to $12.82 vs. the 52-week trading range of $12.19 to $108.04.