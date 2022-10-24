AT&T rises as Raymond James upgrades on prospects of 'simplified story,' outpacing Verizon

AT&T (NYSE:T) shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading on Monday as investment firm Raymond James upgraded the telecom giant following its third-quarter results last week, noting that the "simplified story" it is telling is showing strength.

Analyst Frank Louthan raised his rating on AT&T (T) shares to strong buy from outperform, along with a $24 price target, noting that it is likely to outperform Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in the near-term because of the operating performance differences between the two companies.

The analyst noted that both Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) are aggressively marketing, but AT&T (T) has achieved "superior" wireless subscriber additions, increasing earnings per share growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

"As such, we believe AT&T can continue to outperform Verizon for the next few quarters," Louthan wrote.

Louthan added that in an economic downturn, telecoms tend to perform "worse than expected" but a lot of that downside risk has already been factored into AT&T (T), given it is trading below the 2, 5 and 10-year average P/E despite having a "far simpler story today" with a less cyclical business and better earnings growth.

"While we still caution investors that telecom stocks may not be the most defensive, the businesses definitely are, and we do not expect weakness in the fundamentals," Louthan posited.

In the third-quarter, AT&T (T) added 708,000 total postpaid phone subscribers, bringing its year-to-date total to 2.2M.

Conversely, Verizon (VZ) added just 8,000 subscribers in the period and shares sank to a 12-year low as a result.

Last week, investment firm Truist also upgraded AT&T (T), noting the potential for "15 years of underperformance" to come to an end.

Analysts are mostly positive on AT&T (T). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates T a HOLD.