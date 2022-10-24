Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $0.23M

Oct. 24, 2022 9:05 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. press release (OTCPK:AITX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $0.23M (+64.3% Y/Y).
  • 10Q
  • The Company through October 21, 2022, received approximated $4M in share proceeds net of issuance costs. The Company expects to raise an additional $4M to $6M through the issuance of additional shares over the fiscal year, which it plans to use for its growth and debt reduction.
  • The Company eliminated 955 million warrants to purchase common stock at an average price of $0.008, in exchange for $3M in debt maturing in 2 years at an interest rate of 15%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.