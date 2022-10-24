Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $0.23M
Oct. 24, 2022 9:05 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. press release (OTCPK:AITX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $0.23M (+64.3% Y/Y).
- 10Q
- The Company through October 21, 2022, received approximated $4M in share proceeds net of issuance costs. The Company expects to raise an additional $4M to $6M through the issuance of additional shares over the fiscal year, which it plans to use for its growth and debt reduction.
- The Company eliminated 955 million warrants to purchase common stock at an average price of $0.008, in exchange for $3M in debt maturing in 2 years at an interest rate of 15%.
