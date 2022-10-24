FactSet and Agência Estado join hands to deliver integrated news and data to Brazilian market
Oct. 24, 2022 9:12 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) enters strategic partnership with Agência Estado, the leading real-time news and market data vendor in Brazil.
- The partnership integrates Agência Estado’s Portuguese-language newswire into FactSet’s flagship workstation to create the Broadcast+ FactSet Workstation, a co-branded solution combining local Brazilian news and content from Agência Estado with FactSet’s award-winning data, analytics, and technology services.
- Helen Shan, Executive VP, Chief Revenue Officer at FactSet, said: “Our partnership with Agência Estado represents an important milestone in FactSet’s expansion into the Brazilian market, and advances our strategy to partner with other leading companies to provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global business community.”
