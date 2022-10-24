Performance Shipping to sell Aframax tanker vessel for $34M
Oct. 24, 2022 9:14 AM ETPerformance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) has agreed to sell a 2007-built Aframax tanker vessel to an unaffiliated third party for a gross sale price of $34M.
- The vessel, named "M/T P. Fos", will be delivered to the undisclosed buyer in November 2022. The sale agreement was signed through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of Performance Shipping.
- CEO Andreas Michalopoulos commented: "The sale is part of our fleet renewal process as we expect to use the net cash proceeds from this disposition estimated at $25M, along with a marginal level of new debt, to acquire a younger Aframax tanker with possibly higher specifications. With this sale, we also reduce the average age and increase the competitiveness of our fleet."
- Shares are up +3.45% pre-market.
