Ping An Healthcare and Technology acquires Ping An Smart Healthcare for $96.9M

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company (OTCPK:PIAHY) acquired Ping An Smart Healthcare, a business segment of Ping An Smart City, for a consideration of $96.9M.
  • Ping An Health has entered into equity transfer agreements with Scientia Technologies and Ping An International Smart City Technology Co.
  • Post the completion of the transaction, Ping An Health will hold 100% equity interest of Scientia Smart Health Technologies and Ping An Yingxiang (Jiaxing) Software Company, collectively referred to as Ping An Smart Healthcare.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.