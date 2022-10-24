Ping An Healthcare and Technology acquires Ping An Smart Healthcare for $96.9M
Oct. 24, 2022
- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company (OTCPK:PIAHY) acquired Ping An Smart Healthcare, a business segment of Ping An Smart City, for a consideration of $96.9M.
- Ping An Health has entered into equity transfer agreements with Scientia Technologies and Ping An International Smart City Technology Co.
- Post the completion of the transaction, Ping An Health will hold 100% equity interest of Scientia Smart Health Technologies and Ping An Yingxiang (Jiaxing) Software Company, collectively referred to as Ping An Smart Healthcare.
