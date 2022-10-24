Rishi Sunak will be the U.K.'s next prime minister, after Penny Mordaunt failed to get enough backing from lawmakers, Reuters reported Monday.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) has slipped 0.3% in premarket trading and the pound sterling weakens 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) -0.2%.

Mordaunt, the last remaining challenger for the position, withdrew minutes before the winner was due to be announced. In a tweet, she gave her support to Sunak. "This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party," she said.

Earlier, Sunak had tweeted, "The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative party and our next prime minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country."

The former finance minister becomes the country's third prime minister in less than two months, following Liz Truss who resigned when her economic plan to cut taxes and increase spending triggered a decline in the British pound and U.K. gilt.

