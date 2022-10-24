Flora Growth to acquire Franchise Global Health in all-stock deal
Oct. 24, 2022 9:23 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)FGH:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) said Monday it will acquire Franchise Global Health (FGH:CA), a medical cannabis firm primarily operating in Germany, in an all-stock deal.
- Flora (FLGC) will issue between 36.6M and 43.5M of its shares to Franchise Global (FGH:CA) shareholders.
- The shares will be restricted from being sold for 90 days after the deal closes.
- The deal is expected to accelerate Flora's (FLGC) expansion into cannabis and pharmaceutical markets in Europe - primarily Germany - as well as its CBD business by using Franchise Global's (FGH:CA) distribution and logistics capabilities.
- The acquisition is expected to deliver at least $3M of annualized cost synergies within the first year after the deal closes, primarily in reduced corporate administrative costs.
- Franchise Global (FGH:CA) CEO Clifford Starke will have the right to name two candidates for Flora's (FLGC) board and he is expected to be one of the candidates.
