Flora Growth to acquire Franchise Global Health in all-stock deal

Oct. 24, 2022 9:23 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)FGH:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) said Monday it will acquire Franchise Global Health (FGH:CA), a medical cannabis firm primarily operating in Germany, in an all-stock deal.
  • Flora (FLGC) will issue between 36.6M and 43.5M of its shares to Franchise Global (FGH:CA) shareholders.
  • The shares will be restricted from being sold for 90 days after the deal closes.
  • The deal is expected to accelerate Flora's (FLGC) expansion into cannabis and pharmaceutical markets in Europe - primarily Germany - as well as its CBD business by using Franchise Global's (FGH:CA) distribution and logistics capabilities.
  • The acquisition is expected to deliver at least $3M of annualized cost synergies within the first year after the deal closes, primarily in reduced corporate administrative costs.
  • Franchise Global (FGH:CA) CEO Clifford Starke will have the right to name two candidates for Flora's (FLGC) board and he is expected to be one of the candidates.

