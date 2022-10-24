Emerson (NYSE:EMR) has integrated artificial intelligence-powered asset optimization software from AspenTech (NASDAQ:AZPN) into its Plantweb digital automation ecosystem.

The updated Plantweb ecosystem now uses asset and business optimization software along with a suite of sensors, software and control technologies to enable clients to optimize plant performance.

Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business, said: "Our Plantweb digital ecosystem, combined with the asset optimization leadership of AspenTech, gives organizations the ability to 'see, decide, act and optimize' every aspect of their operations to drive exceptional returns on automation investment in productivity, safety and sustainability."

Plantweb covers sensing and visualization, predictive diagnostics and monitoring, precision control, modeling and AI-powered analytics capabilities.