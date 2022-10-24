LexaGene enters into secured convertible note agreement

  • Molecular diagnostics company LexaGene (OTCQB:LXXGF) has entered secured convertible note agreement with Meridian LGH, an affiliate of an insider of the company, in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1.6M.
  • The note bears interest at 12% per annum and matures on March 1, 2023, subject to an increased interest rate of 16% if the company commits an event of default and such default continues, in accordance with the note agreement.
  • Company may prepay the note, and any accrued interest, at any time without penalty.
  • In the event the company undertakes an equity financing of at least $5M or undertakes a merger, amalgamation, sale of substantially all of its assets or similar corporate transaction.

