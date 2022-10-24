Koppers expands market share in industrial, wood preservation technology markets

Oct. 24, 2022

  • Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) unit Koppers Performance Chemicals has expanded its market share in industrial and commercial wood preservation technology markets.
  • The recent regulatory actions in the U.S. and Canada resulted in the phase out of pentachlorophenol preservative that made up ~40% of the industrial wood preservative market for treating utility poles.
  • The treated wood products company has assisted treaters with transitioning from penta to either its K-33 CCA water-borne preservative or its InPro 23 and InPro 50 DCOI products.
