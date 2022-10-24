Koppers expands market share in industrial, wood preservation technology markets
Oct. 24, 2022 9:27 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) unit Koppers Performance Chemicals has expanded its market share in industrial and commercial wood preservation technology markets.
- The recent regulatory actions in the U.S. and Canada resulted in the phase out of pentachlorophenol preservative that made up ~40% of the industrial wood preservative market for treating utility poles.
- The treated wood products company has assisted treaters with transitioning from penta to either its K-33 CCA water-borne preservative or its InPro 23 and InPro 50 DCOI products.
- Source: Press Release
