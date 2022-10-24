Pelangio Exploration announces units offering of up to $600,000

Oct. 24, 2022 12:13 PM ETPelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:CA), X:CA, PGXPF, TMXXFPXBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK:PGXPF) announced a private placement of up to $600,000 via sale of units of the company.
  • Units priced at $0.03 apiece.
  • Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of three years from the initial closing date of the offering.
  • Pelangio intends to use gross proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including land maintenance costs.
  • Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.