Pelangio Exploration announces units offering of up to $600,000
Oct. 24, 2022 12:13 PM ETPelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:CA), X:CA, PGXPF, TMXXFPXBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK:PGXPF) announced a private placement of up to $600,000 via sale of units of the company.
- Units priced at $0.03 apiece.
- Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of three years from the initial closing date of the offering.
- Pelangio intends to use gross proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including land maintenance costs.
