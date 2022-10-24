Enveric abandons EVM101 psilocybin drug program in favor of EB-373 for anxiety disorders
Oct. 24, 2022 9:31 AM ETEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cannabis drugmaker Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) on Monday said it discontinued the development of its first generation EVM101 program of psilocybin targeting cancer related distress.
- Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound and active ingredient found in "magic" mushrooms.
- The company added that the decision was taken due to promising early data from the EVM201 program.
- Enveric said it has nominated EB-373, under development to treat anxiety disorders, as the lead development candidate to emerge from the EVM201 program.
- EB-373 is currently advancing through several preclinical studies, according to the company.
