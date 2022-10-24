Soluna shares slides on pricing $2M stock offering

Oct. 24, 2022 9:30 AM ETSoluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) is down 33.3% premarket after the parent company of Soluna Computing has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1.39M shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $1.44/share.
  • Concurrently, it will also issue to Soluna SLC Fund I Projects Holdco LLC, or Spring Lane, an aggregate of 593,065 shares of common stock to Spring Lane upon conversion of the outstanding promissory note with an aggregate principal amount of $850K and accrued and unpaid interest thereon held by Spring Lane at the same price per share as the public offering price per share set forth above.
  • Underwriter are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 208,333 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $1.44/share.
  • Proceeds from the offering will be used to enhance its data centers as well as for general corporate purposes like working capital and capital expenditures.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about October 26, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.