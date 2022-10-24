Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) added ~3% pre-market Monday after Guggenheim Partners upgraded the stock to Neutral from Sell, arguing that despite its YTD selloff, the virtual health company is on track to report better than expected revenue for Q3 2022.

The analysts led by Sandy Draper point to favorable app data related to TDOC’s BetterHelp business which dominates the company’s mental health segment that accounts for an estimated ~40% of the overall top line.

“Our own analysis of the BetterHelp app data suggests that 3Q22 BetterHelp revenue will increase materially from 2Q, and early indications for 4Q22 also look positive,” the team wrote in a research note on Monday.

After a 46% selloff over the past three months compared to 8% in the S&P 500, TDOC has already priced in the firm’s Street low forecast at the current level, Guggenheim analysts argued.

However, with less clarity on a potential EBITDA beat in Q3, the analysts removed their previous $25 per share target on the stock. TDOC is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Wednesday after the closing bell.

In July, Teladoc (TDOC) shares crashed after the company reported a sharp earnings miss for Q2 2022 and adjusted the full-year guidance to the lower end of prior forecasts.