Exchange traded funds focused on companies based in China started out Monday's trading deep into negative territory. Some funds dropped 15% amid concerns over the nation’s future growth as President Xi Jinping begins his third five-year term as the head of the country's Communist Party.

As a result, funds such as the popular KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), which aims to track China-based companies tied to internet-related technologies, dropped 17.5% in Monday's early going.

With the slide, KWEB is now lower on the year by 50.7%.

China provided Wall Street with Q3 GDP figures of 3.9% Y/Y, which outdid the consensus estimate of 3.4% Y/Y but still came in well below China's official full-year target of 5.5%.

Other Chinese exchange traded funds were also suffering amid the economic worries. Other related funds that are in the red to start the week are as follows:

(NASDAQ:MCHI) -10.4%, (FXI) -10.5%, (ASHR) -4.9%, (GXC) -9.1%, (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) -11%, (CXSE) -1.1%, (KBA) -5.6%, (CNYA) -4.5%, (YINN) -31.8%, (CHIQ) -13.5%, (NASDAQ:PGJ) -18.1%, (CWEB) -34.4%, and (RAYC) -4.2%.

"Quite obviously investors are simply not confident about the future of the Chinese economy," Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities stated.