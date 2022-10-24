Safe-T announces one-for-ten ADS ratio change
Oct. 24, 2022 9:43 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd (SFET)DRS, DTCBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) said on Monday it plans to change the ratio of its one American Depositary Shares (ADS) ratio to 10 Ordinary Shares.
- The company expects that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about Nov. 8.
- Following the change, the company’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SFET".
- The exchange of every ten then-held ADSs for one new ADS will occur automatically, at the effective date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the Depositary Bank.
- All options and warrants to acquire ADSs of the company outstanding immediately prior to the ADS Ratio Change, will be adjusted by dividing the number of Ordinary Shares into which the options and warrants are exercisable by 10 and multiplying the exercise price thereof by 10, the company said.
Comments (2)