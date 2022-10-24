Silver X announces upsized $3M private placement offering
Oct. 24, 2022 12:16 PM ETSilver X Mining Corp. (AGXPF), AGX:CAAGXBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Silver X Mining (OTCQB:AGXPF) upsized its previously announced private placement offering after "significant investor demand."
- Upsized non-brokered offering to raise $3M by selling 13.6M units of the company at 22 cents apiece.
- The company closed first tranche of the offering after it raised $1.9M on October 20, 2022. Closing of the second tranche of the offering is expected shortly as subscription receipts are received.
- Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.33 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the offering.
- Proceeds of the offering will be used for continuation of the drilling program of gold exploration targets around the Tangana project, for advancing of resource update on the Plata project, for working capital, and general corporate purposes.
