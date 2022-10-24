Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage of the flexible workspace company with an Overweight rating on Monday as investors may have given the company short shrift due to its "much scrutinized history."

That "creates an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity at current levels," he wrote in a note to clients.

As the company nears the end of a cost-cutting and real estate footprint reduction plan, Knoblauch believes the market is ignoring WeWork's (NYSE:WE) cash generation potential. The company has already slashed $2.7B in costs and stands to benefit from robust demand for flexible workspace after the pandemic.

"Further cost cuts combined with revenue growth result in our view that WeWork could generate $1.19/share in FCF (free cash flow) in 2027E," he said.

The stock's current weakness is likely due to its near-term debt maturities and investors' concerns about its ability to repay or extend its debt maturities. "In our view, WeWork (WE) will be able to extend debt maturities such that it can ladder debt repayments beginning in 2025E," Knoblauch said. The biggest near-term catalyst for WE shares is an announcement on about extending debt maturities, he added.

WeWork (WE) shares have dropped 1.9% in early Monday trading.

Knoblauch's Overweight rating clashes with SA Quant rating of Strong Sell, which assigns poor grades for profitability and momentum. It aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

WeWork (WE) will release its Q3 earnings before the open on Nov. 10. The company's stock slumped after its Q2 results missed Wall Street expectations.