Schnitzer Steel's Q4 earnings dip as selling prices drop for recycled metals

Oct. 24, 2022 9:56 AM ETSchnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Scrap metal pieces laying in a pile

fotolinchen/E+ via Getty Images

Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) -3.2% in early trading Monday after reporting FQ4 adjusted earnings that beat estimates but fell by more than two thirds from the year-earlier quarter, due to lower selling prices for recycled metals and declining demand.

Q4 net income fell 75% to $11.1M, or $0.36/share, from $34.8M, or $1.43/share, in the prior-year period, while revenues rose 5.8% Y/Y to a better than forecast $894.4M.

The steel manufacturing and scrap metal company company, which closed the first nine months of its financial year with a record performance, said Q4 results were hurt by declining ferrous and nonferrous sales prices in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Schnitzer (SCHN) also said tighter supply flows and disruptions linked to an extended metal shredder outage at the company's plant in Everett, Mass. recycling facility, also hurt Q4 earnings.

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.59 on revenues of ~$1B.

