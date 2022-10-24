Best Buy launches new program to make it easier for customers to upgrade MacBooks

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced details on what it calls a first-of-its-kind upgrade program called Upgrade+, which is designed to make it easier and more affordable for customers to upgrade to the latest Mac laptops with Apple silicon, including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The Upgrade+ program offered by the retailer will allow Best Buy (BBY) customers to apply for financing to purchase a new Mac laptop with payments spread across 36 months before deciding if they want to upgrade to a newer device.

After 36 months, customers will have the option to upgrade to a newer Mac laptop model by returning the qualifying product and remaining in the program, making the final payment to keep the device they’ve originally purchased, or they can simply return it and leave the program.

With Upgrade+, BBY customers can also purchase AppleCare+ for their device as well as select Apple accessories and finance those additional purchases over 36 months.

Best Buy (BBY) thinks the Upgrade+ program will appeal to customers looking for an affordable and approachable way to get their hands on new technology available. The timing is notable just ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) gained 1.35% in early trading on Monday.