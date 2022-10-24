Intercontinental Exchange rolls out North American physical crude pricing

Oct. 24, 2022 10:15 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

stock market screen numbers - finance + currency data

bunhill/E+ via Getty Images

  • In an effort to drive more transparency to the North American crude oil market, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) has launched real-time North American physical crude pricing on Monday.
  • The move is set to further establish the exchange within the Gulf Coast, it said.
  • ICE came out with live calculations of the volume weighted average price for 12 grades of oil traded in the Permian; Cushing, Oklahoma; Houston and Louisiana Gulf Coast, including West Texas intermediate in Midland and Houston.
  • That pricing data comes from Link Data Services, in cooperation with Link Crude Resources, a broker of physical North American crude.
  • "Pricing for crude oil on the water in the Gulf Coast has never been more relevant to global oil markets," said Jeff Barbuto, global head of Oil Markets at ICE.
  • In August, Intercontinental Exchange launched 10 new carbon credit vintages to 2030.

