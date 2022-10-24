SAP expected to miss deadline to exit Russia by year's end
Oct. 24, 2022 10:16 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) is expected to miss a deadline to exit Russia by the end of the year as the company has been unable to find a buyer for the unit, according to a Reuters report.
- SAP announced in April that it would exit Russia and shut down its cloud services in the country, while adding that it would not renew contracts with Russian companies after expiration.
- An SAP spokesperson told Reuters that the company is committed to winding down its Russian business as quickly as possible.
- "Recent legal developments in Russia have, however, limited our options with regard to the final steps of our exit, the SAP spokesperson told Reuters.
- SAP is expected to report its Q3 results on Tuesday.
