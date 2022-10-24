Atossa receives FDA OK to begin phase 2 trial of (Z)-endoxifen for breast cancer

Oct. 24, 2022 10:22 AM ETAtossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Breast cancer.Female breast anatomy.3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

  • The US FDA has granted permission for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) to start a phase 2 trial for (Z)-endoxifen in ER+ and HER2- breast cancer.
  • The phase 2 study is designed to examine (Z)-endoxifen as a neoadjuvant treatment of premenopausal women ages 18 and older with Grade 1 or 2 ER+/HER2- breast cancer.
  • Atossa also said that it is discontinuing its COVID-19 program, AT-301, to focus resources on (Z)-endoxifen.
  • See why Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen gives Atossa (ATOS) an "incomplete rating."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.