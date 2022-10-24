Atossa receives FDA OK to begin phase 2 trial of (Z)-endoxifen for breast cancer
Oct. 24, 2022
- The US FDA has granted permission for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) to start a phase 2 trial for (Z)-endoxifen in ER+ and HER2- breast cancer.
- The phase 2 study is designed to examine (Z)-endoxifen as a neoadjuvant treatment of premenopausal women ages 18 and older with Grade 1 or 2 ER+/HER2- breast cancer.
- Atossa also said that it is discontinuing its COVID-19 program, AT-301, to focus resources on (Z)-endoxifen.
