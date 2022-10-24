Sabre Gold Mines outlines measures to return production at Copperstone, names new CEO

  • Sabre Gold Mines (SGDLF) says it has taken several measures to attract construction funding for its Copperstone gold project to return it towards production, improve capital conditions, and cut debt of the company.
  • Sabre named Andrew Elinesky as CEO, President and a Director effective immediately.
  • Among other things, company retired 4.5% of gross production royalty on its fully-permitted Copperstone project, paid $3.65M debt and extended remaining outstanding debt by one year to December 31, 2024.
  • Company also disposed of its 1% NSR on the Kerr-Addison mine claims owned by Gold Candle Ltd for $7.4M, and sold 14.5M shares of C2C Gold Corp for CDN$800,000.
