Shell (NYSE:SHEL) confirmed Sunday that it is the second international partner to take a stake in QatarEnergy's 16M metric tons/year North Field South liquefied natural gas project, with a 9.375% participating interest.

Qatar is selling 25% of North Field South, leaving at least one more equity partner to be announced after TotalEnergies signed up in September for a 9.375% interest.

The NFS expansion project, which comprises two huge liquefaction trains, will increase Qatar's total LNG production capacity from 77M tons/year to 126M tons/year.

The total North Field expansion project, comprising the North Field South and North Field East expansions, is the industry's largest-ever LNG project; production is expected to begin in 2026.

Shell (SHEL) and TotalEnergies - along with Exxon Mobil, Eni and ConocoPhillips - already have invested in North Field East.