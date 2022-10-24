TPG's real estate fund closes with almost $7B in commitments

  • TPG Real Estate, the real estate platform of global alternative asset manager TPG (NASDAQ:TPG), has closed its real estate fund, TPG Real Estate Partners IV, which was oversubscribed and secured nearly $7B in total commitments, it said Monday.
  • TREP IV, which was formed as a continuation of TPGRE’s opportunistic real estate fund series, focuses on thematic investing namely in property‐rich platforms and strategic portfolio aggregations in the U.S. and Europe.
  • “We are focused on investing behind themes backed by either long term secular trends or dislocations caused by capital market volatility," said Avi Banyasz, partner and co-head of TPGRE.
  • The news comes even as property markets around the globe suffer from weak demand against a backdrop of high mortgage rates that show no signs of abating any time soon.
  • In addition to TREP, TPGRE manages TPG Thematic Advantage Core-Plus, which is dedicated to thematic real estate investments in the U.S. and had its final closing earlier in 2022 at its hard cap of ~$1.8B.
  • In mid-August, TPG is said to consider sale of Immucor for more than $2B.

